Backstage News On WWE Money In The Bank Status Of CM Punk, Other Major Stars

There have been reports of multiple surprises for WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event on Saturday, and PWInsider Elite has reported the status of multiple top stars in the company prior to the event going on the air from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The outlet confirmed that John Cena, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman are all backstage at Money in the Bank. It is not known if any of the three men will appear on camera, but PWI Elite noted that Heyman is traditionally at all WWE events and works behind-the-scenes with talent, whether or not he's scheduled to appear on camera.

Heyman was laid out by The Bloodline and took a bump through a table two weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown" after refusing to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his tribal chief. Punk has been feuding with Drew McIntyre since before WrestleMania 40, most recently costing him his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country of Scotland at Clash at the Castle. McIntyre retaliated on an episode of "Raw," where he took out Punk and sent him to the hospital. During recent weeks, Punk had not confirmed if he was yet cleared for in-ring action following a triceps injury he sustained at the Royal Rumble.

The show's host, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, is set for a 15-minute promo segment, which is listed on internal run sheets for the show, according to PWI Elite. It was revealed yesterday during WWE's kick-off event that Stratus would be hosting Money in the Bank, as she is from Toronto.

