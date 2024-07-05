Triple H Introduces WWE Hall Of Famer As Host Of Money In The Bank PLE In Toronto

WWE Money in the Bank is fast approaching, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has upped the star power of an already highly-anticipated show with his announcement of Money in the Bank's host: Toronto's own Trish Stratus.

At Friday's Money in the Bank kick-off event, Levesque introduced the seven-time women 's champion to an ecstatic Toronto crowd. The crowd immediately began to chant "Thank you, Trish," and after coyly accepting their thanks, Stratus forwarded their gratitude to Levesque, giving him credit for the idea to bring Stratus — who calls the greater Toronto area home — into the fold for the Canadian-based premium live event.

"You know what, it is this passion," Stratus said. "It is this passion of fans of The Six, why WWE was able to come here for not just one, not two, but three epic nights."

Money in the Bank will mark Stratus' first WWE premium live event appearance since Payback 2023, when she was defeated by Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match. Despite not having been in a WWE ring since then, Stratus has not completely eliminated the possibility of another WWE run, stating that she has unfinished business within the company. What business Stratus has yet to finish — and when she plans to tie up loose ends — is unclear; there is also no information on whether Stratus will have an impact on the 2024 women's Money in the Bank ladder match, given her former associate Zoey Stark is involved in the match after qualifying on the most recent edition of "WWE Raw." Stratus and Stark both competed in the women's MITB match last year, which was ultimately won by Damage CTRL's IYO SKY.