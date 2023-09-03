Becky Lynch Defeats Trish Stratus In Cage Match At WWE Payback

The saga of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus appears to have finally ended, and "The Man" has come out on top. Lynch defeated Stratus in the opening match of WWE Payback, delivering a Manhandle Slam off the top rope to pin her long-time rival inside a steel cage.

Lynch and Stratus have been feuding since the April 10 episode of "WWE Raw," when Stratus turned on Lynch immediately after they lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Stratus pinned Lynch at Night of Champions in May due to the emergence of a new ally in "WWE NXT" call-up Zoey Stark; Lynch's next two efforts to beat Stratus ended in a disqualification and a double count-out, respectively, before she finally got the victory Saturday night.

Stark, for her part, did attempt to help Stratus during the cage match, but Stratus slapped her in the face after the loss. This was ill-advised, as Stark delivered a Z-360 to Stratus and tore off her "Thank You Trish" shirt.