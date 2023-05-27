Trish Stratus Picks Up First Singles Win Since 2006 At WWE Night Of Champions

After a hard-fought battle against Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Trish Stratus scored her first singles victory in a WWE ring since 2006. However, the multi-time champion didn't do it alone.

In the closing moments of the highly anticipated match, recent "WWE Raw" draftee Zoey Stark emerged from under the ring and delivered her signature Z360 to "The Man." Once Lynch was back in the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer executed Stratusfaction and pinned her opponent for the win. With Stratus now seemingly aligned with Stark, it appears like life has just gotten much harder for "Big Time Becks" on the red brand.