Trish Stratus Wrestled On A Torn Hamstring At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 marked Trish Stratus' return to in-ring action for the first time since 2019 when she joined forces with multi-time Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita to defeat Damage CTRL, and she impressively managed to do it with a torn hamstring.

While speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast, Stratus discussed how the injury affected her training and preparations going into the bout.

"My motto in life is preparedness meets opportunity. I don't let things go by. I will be prepared for the moments that I'm given [and] for the opportunities I'm given, Stratus said. "Though, I did have a torn hamstring at the time which did not allow me to fully prepare like I wanted to but being out there [and] doing my thing. It's what I do."

Stratus mentioned that she sustained the injury whilst training in the ring ahead of the bout, noting that her regiment consisted of putting her children to bed before getting in the ring until midnight.

"Yeah, it was kind of a bummer because there was a lot more that I wanted to do," Stratus said. "The time I would've put into preparing would've been more, but I did as much as I could."

Stratus betrayed Lynch and Lita two weeks after their match at "The Showcase of the Immortals" when she stepped in for Lita to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lynch due to a backstage attack Lita had sustained. Stratus turned on Lynch following their loss and later revealed she was behind the attack on Lita.

