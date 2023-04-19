Trish Stratus Worked WWE WrestleMania 39 Match With A Partially Torn Hamstring

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus competed in her first WrestleMania match in over a decade earlier this month when she teamed with Becky Lynch and Lita in victory over Damage CTRL. Although her team emerged victorious, it wasn't a completely smooth event for Stratus.

"I had a few obstacles. I had a partially torn hamstring, by the way. Nobody knew about that," Stratus revealed during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio." "It was just like, WrestleMania, let's just go... This time, I had this injury, so I was a little unsure going in, but man, there's something about feeling at home. It's like riding a bike, as you guys know when we get back in there, your body's like, 'I got this, just do your thing,' and it just flows."

Stratus added that she benefited from always keeping up with her fitness, although she did do extra training every night after putting her kids to bed to prepare for the tag match. She also explained how she thrives under pressure and wanted to prove to herself and the other women in the match that she still belonged.

That sentiment was shared recently in Stratus' first heel promo in years on this week's "WWE Raw," although it was delivered with a bit more attitude. Following WrestleMania 39, Stratus seemingly attacked Lita backstage and then turned on Becky Lynch in the ring. The 47-year-old made it known that she is "the single most important figure in the history of WWE" after believing that Lynch was ungrateful.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.