WWE Crowns New Queen Of The Ring In Jeddah

Nia Jax made history to become the second-ever Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, defeating Lyra Valkyria at WWE's King & Queen of the Ring event. The match played out very much in the way it was billed, Valkyria the physically outmatched underdog against the "Irresistible Force" and needing to rely on explosive counter offense and agile maneuvers. There were moments throughout the match when the newly-minted "WWE Raw" star looked to pluck the victory, but Jax endured and rebounded each and every time, finally the An-Nia-Latorh in the corner to counter Valkyria's attempted powerbomb and pick up the win by pinfall.

Jax put away a who's who of former women's champions in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament before winning tonight's final, eliminating Naomi and Bianca Belair in the first round and semi-final respectively. She scraped through the quarter-final against Jade Cargill on a technicality after bringing a steel chair into the mix as Cargill wrestled the weapon off of her and used it in view of the referee. Lyra Valkyria, on the other hand, had a clean flush on her way to the final as she eliminated Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Iyo Sky. With tonight's win, Nia Jax now has a shot at the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam in August.