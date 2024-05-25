WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament Report, SmackDown 5/24/2024

After plowing their way through the "WWE SmackDown" women's division, Nia Jax and Bianca Belair met in the ring in Saudi Arabia in the Queen of the Ring tournament semifinals. In the end, it was Jax who had her hand raised by the referee, and will face fellow finalist Lyra Valkyria in less than 24 hours for both a crown and a guaranteed title opportunity at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

"The Irresistible Force" and "The EST" opened up the special Saudi Arabia edition of "SmackDown" with an intense battle. Jax overwhelmed Belair in early goings of the match, and the knee injury that had plagued Belair's Queen of the Ring tournament experience became progressively worse and worse as the match carried on. Belair's knee gave out during a K.O.D. attempt, which allowed Jax to capitalize with a Senton and an A-Nia-lator for the win.

Immediately following the match, Kayla Braxton attempted to interview Jax in the ring. Jax hijacked the microphone to issue a warning to Valkyria, who was watching the entire match in the front row of the audience. Jax warned Valkyria that she "buzzed through" Belair, and reminded her opponent that she "buzzed through" through Becky Lynch. Jax reassured both Valkyria and the Saudi Arabia crowd that Valkyria was just the another person she had to, similarly, buzz through in order to become both queen and champion.

Advertisement

In the segment following Jax's vicious prophecy, Belair was seen sitting in the back with ice on her knee. Belair confided in Byron Saxton that her knee simply gave up on her, before she was interrupted by Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, foreshadowing their match against Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in tomorrow's pre-show. Belair's loss against Jax tonight was her ninth televised loss since she joined the main roster.