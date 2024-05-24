Title Match Announced For 2024 WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Pre-Show

During this week's pre-filmed episode of "WWE SmackDown," WWE confirmed that a new match has been added to the King and Queen Of The Ring premium live event lineup. Specifically, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a pre-show bout against Candie LeRae and Indi Hartwell. With the King and Queen Of The Ring PLE taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, its pre-show programming will begin at 11AM EST.

For Belair and Cargill, this will mark their first defense after defeating The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Backlash earlier this month. For LeRae and Hartwell, WWE King and Queen of the Ring marks their first title shot since the 2024 Elimination Chamber kickoff show, when they unsuccessfully challenged The Kabuki Warriors.

Before she and Cargill defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Belair faced "The Irresistible Force" Nia Jax in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament on "SmackDown," where the winner would go on to battle Lyra Valkyria in the respective finals at tomorrow's eponymous premium live event. WWE fans based in the United States will see the results of this Belair-Jax semi-final matchup when "SmackDown" airs in its usual time slot (8pm EST/ 7pm CST) on FOX later tonight.

Elsewhere on the "SmackDown" card, Randy Orton will take on The Bloodline's Tama Tonga in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The victor in that match will then meet "The Ring General" GUNTHER in tomorrow's finals.