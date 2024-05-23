Triple H Dramatically Raises The Stakes For WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments

The 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will culminate at WWE's eponymous premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend. Before the finalists head into their respectives battles, though, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has shared a significant update regarding the stakes of these tournaments.

In addition to taking the proverbial throne, Levesque confirmed (via the WWE Experience event in Riyadh) that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring series will also receive world title matches at the August 2024 SummerSlam event, which emanates from Cleveland, Ohio. Levesque further clarified that the victors will definitively challenge the world champions of their respective brands, rather than having the option to choose their title match opponents.

The stakes just got even higher. The winners of this Saturday's King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals will each secure a championship opportunity at #SummerSlam. #WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/Ts1FZSGU8G — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

This week's episode of "WWE Raw" hosted the first pair of semi-final tournament matchups, with Jey Uso wrestling GUNTHER in the King of the Ring brackets, while Lyra Valkyria collided with IYO SKY in pursuit of the Queen of the Ring throne. Ultimately, these contests resulted in GUNTHER and Valkyria punching their tickets to the finals. The second pair of semi-final faceoffs will take place on tomorrow's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

Within the King of the Ring tournament, Randy Orton will tangle up with The Bloodline's Tama Tonga, who will likely have Solo Sikoa and Tanga Loa lingering in the shadows as back-up. The winner of the Orton-Tonga match will then move on to face GUNTHER in the finals. Similarly, Nia Jax and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair will also square off tomorrow, with the victor advancing to a concluding round Queen of the Ring tournament matchup against Valkyria.