Bully Ray Weighs GUNTHER'S Odds Vs. Potential WWE King Of The Ring Finals Opponents

GUNTHER has advanced to the King of the Ring final following his victory over "Main Event" Jey Uso on the May 20 edition of "WWE Raw." He will now face Tama Tonga or Randy Orton for the crown at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, and Bully Ray has discusses his chances of emerging victorious. While speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Ray said that he expects GUNTHER to face "The Viper" in the final. Furthermore, he believes that "The Ring General" will walk out as the tournament winner when it's all said and done.

"This one is not easy to call. I'm going to side with GUNTHER. I'm going 51-49 GUNTHER goes over because Randy can eat a loss. Randy can eat a Stone-Cold-Steve-Austin-not-tapping-out-with-the-crimson-mask type of loss. GUNTHER's trajectory needs to continue in that upward [direction]," Ray said.

Tama Tonga joined WWE and aligned with The Bloodline last month, and the former NJPW star has been on a hot streak since then. However, Ray thinks that GUNTHER should dominate the match if Tonga somehow overcomes Orton and makes it to the final round.

Ray isn't the only WWE alum who has high hopes for the Austrian star walking out as the new holder of the crown. Former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also expects GUNTHER to win this year's King of the Ring, noting that the Superstar is en route to a World Championship opportunity in the near future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.