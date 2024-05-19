Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts Winner Of WWE's 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament

After two rounds of fierce competition, only four men remain in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament – Randy Orton, Tama Tonga, Jey Uso, and GUNTHER. The tournament will continue on tomorrow's episode of "WWE Raw" with GUNTHER taking on Uso, while Orton and Tonga collide on "WWE SmackDown" later in the week. Before the action resumes, though, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently revealed who he believes will ultimately claim the throne in the King of the Ring tournament.

Advertisement

"I think GUNTHER is winning," Prinze Jr. said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "I think he'll look the best in it even if they make him wear a crown. Please don't make him wear a crown. Please don't make him wear a crown and a cape, but I just think it suits him. It fits him well. He's definitely on a trajectory towards a world championship. And I just think it would be awesome if he wins. And that match [against Sheamus] was so freaking good. Dude, it was so freaking good."

As Prinze Jr. alluded to, GUNTHER kicked off his King of the Ring journey with a "Raw" main event match against Sheamus, which resulted in a bloody chest for the "The Celtic Warrior." Sheamus and GUNTHER, of course, are no strangers to one another, as they've notably faced off at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and WrestleMania 39. The physicality of these two men was brought to the forefront once again on the May 6 episode of "Raw," in what Prinze Jr. described as a "fight scene from a movie."

Advertisement

The finals of the King of the Ring tournament will take place on May 25, when WWE hosts the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.