WWE RAW Live Results 5/6/24: King And Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Begin

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Monday Night RAW live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT!

With WWE Backlash behind them, the Superstars will set their sights on the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The tournaments to crown a new King and Queen begins tonight.

In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus will take on Gunther. Ricochet will face Ilja Dragunov, who was just drafted from NXT. In a first time matchup, Kofi Kingston will face Rey Mysterio.

Drew McIntyre was scheduled to face Finn Balor. Earlier on Monday evening, RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, announced that McIntyre was not medically cleared to compete. Balor's tournament future will be addressed tonight.

On the women's side, Natalya will take on IYO SKY in a match the former has wanted for a long time. She has also dedicated the match to her late uncle, Owen Hart.

Lyra Valkryia was drafted from NXT last week. She will face former champion, ASUKA in her RAW debut.

Inaugural Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega will face another former champion in Shayna Baszler. Zoey Stark and Ivy Nile will make their tournament debuts against one another.

