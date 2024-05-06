WWE Queen Of The Ring Participant Dedicates First Round Match On Raw To Owen Hart

With WWE Backlash now belonging to the ages, the promotion is looking ahead to its next big event, King and Queen of the Ring, set to take place later this month in Saudi Arabia. As such, the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are scheduled to kick off tonight on "Raw," and for Queen of the Ring participant Natalya, it's a special opportunity even separate from the stakes.

Taking to X on Monday morning, Natalya discussed her first-round matchup in the tournament tonight, where she'll take on former WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky. That alone has Natalya excited, as the long-time WWE veteran revealed Sky had long been a dream opponent for her, and that tonight's match between the two would be their first ever singles match.

In case the match couldn't be any bigger for Natalya, she further revealed it was taking place one day before the birthday of her uncle, the late wrestling legend Owen Hart. As such, Natalya dedicated tonight's match to Hart, whom she called her "favorite King of the Ring winner," even including a photo of Hart being crowned by Natalya's father, Jim Neidhart. She stated that Hart would be "in her heart tonight more than ever."

Tonight on Raw, I get the chance to compete against the one and only@Iyo_SkyWWE. Wrestling Iyo has been a dream match of mine since she came to WWE. And tonight is a first ever for us to face off. I'm dedicating this match to my favorite King of the Ring winner, the King of... pic.twitter.com/tvLTdMUUVa — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 6, 2024

Hart, who passed away in 1999 at WWE Over the Edge and continues to be honored today with the Owen Hart Foundation tournament in AEW, won the King of the Ring tournament in 1994, defeating Razor Ramon. Should Natalya win the Queen of the Ring tournament this year, she will join Owen and uncle Bret Hart, who won the King of the Ring tournaments in 1992 and 1993 respectively, as the third member of the Hart Family to become King or Queen of the Ring.