WWE Reportedly Bringing Back Two Major Tournaments For Saudi Arabia PLE In May

Those tuned into the second night of WrestleMania 40 got a glimpse of WWE's international plans, as the return of the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event was announced during the show. The King and Queen of the Ring premium live event will be held on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah. An episode of "WWE SmackDown" was also announced for Jeddah, and is expected to air on May 24, 2024.

Advertisement

As of writing, the logistics of the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments have not been confirmed. Historically, the King of the Ring premium live event saw multiple tournament matches condensed into one event, with talent fighting multiple matches in one night. However, the most recent iteration of the tournament saw tournament matches on the weekly editions of "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown", with only the finals showcased at a premium live event.

The King of the Ring tournament is a time-old WWE tradition dating all the way back to 1985. Some of the most iconic King of the Ring tournament winners include "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in 1996, Booker T in 2006, and William Regal in 2008. The most recent iteration of the King of the Ring tournament saw Xavier Woods defeating Finn Balor at Crown Jewel 2021 to become King Xavier Woods.

Advertisement

The Queen's Crown tournament is the feminine counterpart to the historic King of the Ring tournament. The Queen's Crown tournament was created in 2021 to run alongside the King of the Ring tournament. Out of the eight women featured in the bracket, Zelina Vega and Doudrop — now known as Piper Niven — made it to the finals at Crown Jewel 2021. Vega pinned Doudrop for the win in just over 5 minutes to become the inaugural winner of the Queen's Crown tournament.