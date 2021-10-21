King Xavier Woods has been crowned.

The finals of WWE’s 2021 King of the Ring Tournament were held at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today, with Xavier Woods defeating Finn Balor to win.

Woods was officially crowned as King Xavier after the match. He hit the stage and posed at the throne with his robe, scepter and crown.

Balor defeated Cesaro and Sami Zayn in the tournament, while Woods defeated Ricochet and Jinder Mahal.

As noted earlier, Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop in the finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel, and was declared Queen Zelina.

