Sheamus Shares Gruesome Photo Of His Bloody Chest Following WWE Raw Match With GUNTHER

WWE star Sheamus has conceded defeat in his rivalry with GUNTHER following his loss on this week's "WWE Raw," and also showed the welts on his chest from the brutal match he had with the former Intercontinental Champion.

The Irish star, on social media, said that he won't have a fourth singles match with GUNTHER as he posted a photo of his bruised chest, which he got from his opponent's hands.

"There will be no part 4," Sheamus declared.



There will be no part 4. pic.twitter.com/hGlzvvi4dj — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 7, 2024

Sheamus and GUNTHER renewed their rivalry in the first-round King of the Ring tournament match on "Raw," where the Irishman threw everything but the kitchen sink at GUNTHER. The two traded vicious chops, but GUNTHER later attacked his opponent's knee, which turned out to be a wise move by the former "NXT UK" Champion as Sheamus tapped out to the Boston Crab.

GUNTHER has gotten the better of the Irish star on two other occasions in singles competitions in the past: first at the Clash at the Castle show in 2022, and then on a "WWE SmackDown" show later in the year. GUNTHER also came out on top last year at WrestleMania 39 when he faced Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, retaining the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus, who had only returned to competition in April after a spell on the sidelines due to injury, had two impressive wins against Ivar and Shinsuke Nakamura prior to his clash against GUNTHER.

GUNTHER will face either Rey Mysterio or Kofi Kingston in the quarter-finals of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place on next week's "Raw."