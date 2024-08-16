WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/16 - Women's Championship Commemoration, #1 Contenders WWE Tag Team Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 16, 2024, coming to you live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida!

Nia Jax will be appearing on "SmackDown" before the WWE Universe for the first time since WWE SummerSlam as Tiffany Stratton holds a WWE Women's Championship commemoration for her. Not only did Jax dethrone Bayley as titleholder at the August 3 Premium Live Event, but cracks in the alliance between Jax and Stratton have begun to form as the result of the latter's Women's Money In The Bank briefcase.

Advertisement

After advancing in the semifinals of the WWE Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament during last week's edition of "SmackDown", The Street Profits and #DIY will battle it out to determine who earns the right to challenge titleholders Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins emerged victorious over A-Town Down Under to secure their spot in tonight's match while Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated Pretty Deadly.

Speaking of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, Tanga Loa, and the aforementioned Tonga were blindsided by Roman Reigns last week after Sikoa called him out. Reigns subsequently put Sikoa on notice and sent him a message by taking out Sikoa and Loa. Following such events, Reigns will be appearing on tonight's show.

Advertisement

Grayson Waller will be returning to singles competition tonight for the first time since defeating the aforementioned Gargano on the June 7 episode of "SmackDown" as he goes one-on-one with Kevin Owens. Although he was at first hesitant to accept the opportunity, Cody Rhodes offered Owens a shot at his Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31 last week. Liking the idea, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis made it official later that same night.

Jade Cargill defeated Alba Fyre last week in singles competition, but Fyre, the other half of The Unholy Union Isla Dawn, and their new ally Blair Davenport blindsided Cargill and her tag team partner Belair following the match. Naomi ultimately provided a helping hand to her friends, and tonight, she looks to seek some retribution for the events of last week as she collides with Davenport.

Additionally, the aforementioned Bayley, Belair, Cargill, and Rhodes are all slated to be in town per WWE's event page.