WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/6 - Bloodline Eight-Man Tag Match, Bayley Vs. Tiffany Stratton, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on September 6, 2024 — the last episode of the blue brand airing on Fox — coming to you from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada!

Tonight's main event is an eight-man tag team match that will see all four members of The New Bloodline, under the leadership of Solo Sikoa, in action at the same time, as Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, team up against two teams of former tag champs, DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). DIY had been enjoying their first taste of main roster gold before Tonga and Fatu took their titles; Loa was later given Fatu's belt before he and Tonga — known during their New Japan Pro-Wrestling careers as The Guerrillas of Destiny — won their first defense against the Profits. The match won't be the only time audiences spend with Sikoa, who is also set for a confrontation with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who Sikoa failed to dethrone at SummerSlam.

In other action, Bayley returns to the ring for the first time since losing her WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam. The former champ will take on Jax's supposed friend, Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton, who attacked Bayley's ally Michin last week. Former Imperium member Giovanni Vinci is also set to make his debut as a main roster singles star.