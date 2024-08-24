Jacob Fatu Named Bloodline Enforcer On WWE SmackDown, G.O.D. Win Tag Title Defense

The Bloodline retained the WWE Tag Team Championships over the Street Profits on "WWE SmackDown," but it was a different combination of the stable than who originally won the belts. In an in-ring promo before the match kicked off, Solo Sikoa told Jacob Fatu to give his belt to Tonga Loa. Sikoa said that he couldn't be tag team champion when he was going to be Sikoa's "personal enforcer." Fatu, still in a walking boot following an apparent injury at SummerSlam, agreed and gave up the belt, but the injury didn't stop him from interfering in the match to follow.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins started off the match strong and held their own against the Guerillas of Destiny, even looking to have the match won at one point. Dawkins pushed Tonga and Loa into the ring barricade and Ford flew over the top rope, taking out the champions. While both members of the Street Profits were on the outside, Fatu interfered, hitting both with a superkick with his foot in the boot. Back in the ring, Tonga hit a flatliner to Dawkins and pinned him for the victory.

The Bloodline continued to beat down the Street Profits following the match, before #DIY's music hit and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa ran down the ramp to help. The hit double superkicks to Sikoa before Fatu grabbed Gargano from the outside as the team looked for a Meeting in the Middle. Sikoa recovered, and Fatu continued to beat down #DIY. He held up Gargano for Solo to hit a Samoan Spike, and the new "Tribal Chief" hit one on Ciampa, as well.

