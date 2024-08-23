WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/23 - Two Championship Matches, Cody Rhodes Appears On The Grayson Waller Effect

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 23, 2024, coming to you live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.!

"The Grayson Waller Effect" will be making its return tonight as Grayson Waller and Austin Theory host Cody Rhodes on the talk show. As Rhodes prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Bash In Berlin on August 30, both men have encountered A Town-Down Under over the course of the past few weeks. This included last week when Waller and Theory launched a post match attack on Owens after he emerged victorious over the former before Rhodes came to his aid.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on television since becoming the titleholders as they defend against The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated #DIY in the finals of a tournament to become the new Number One Contenders.

Another title will be on the line, as Santos Escobar challenges LA Knight for the United States Championship in what will be Knight's first defense since becoming titleholder at WWE SummerSlam. Not only did Knight and Escobar send a pair of messages to one another last week, but the Legado Del Fantasma leader emerged victorious over Andrade to secure his spot in tonight's match two weeks ago.

Blair Davenport will be joining forces with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to collide with Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. The six women are no strangers to one another, with Davenport preventing Cargill and Belair from dethroning Dawn and Fyre on the August 2 edition of "SmackDown". After Cargill emerged victorious over Fyre the following week, The Unholy Union and Davenport blindsided Cargill and Belair until Naomi came to their aid (who was ultimately unable to seek some retribution against Davenport last week).

Additionally, Solo Sikoa, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Bayley are all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.