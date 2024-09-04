AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/31/24

With All In London firmly in the rearview mirror, AEW took another step towards their next pay-per-view, All Out on September 7 in Chicago, with the August 31 episode of "AEW Collision." AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone learned who she would be facing at the NOW Arena, Kyle Fletcher looked to bounce back from losing to Ricochet on "AEW Dynamite," and Hologram made his first appearance outside of Arlington, Texas, but how many people used their Saturday nights to watch the stars of All Elite Wrestling?

Advertisement

The answer is not as many as AEW would probably like, as Wrestlenomics reported that the August 31 episode of "Collision" averaged a total of 289,000 viewers, down a staggering 35% from the 442,000 viewers from the previous week. This is the lowest average viewership "Collision" has earned in its regular timeslot since the show debuted in June 2023, with the only other figures coming close to this figure are the shows that were pre-empted.

As for the key 18-49 demographic, that number also took a hit as the August 31 episode earned a 0.10, down 23% from the 0.13 number the August 24 show earned. This number meant that "Collision" ended up ranking 19th for all primetime shows that aired on Saturday night, with the majority of the top spots being occupied by the first full week of College football games on both broadcast television, and ESPN respectively.

Advertisement

While AEW didn't end up going up against WWE's Bash In Berlin event, the next episode of "Collision" is set to be pre-empted due to All Out airing on a Saturday night, meaning that the show will go head-to-head with the September 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which will also act as the WWE's blue brand's final night on FOX before their move back to the USA Network.