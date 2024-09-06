AEW Collision 9/6/24: Three Continental Contenders Challenge Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on September 6, 2024 from the NOW Arena in Chicago, IL!

This is the first show of a three hour block on the eve of "All Out". There are three Continental Contenders Challenge matches tonight. Lance Archer will take on ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. His Conglomeration cohort, Orange Cassidy will face "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith. In a highly anticipated match, Konosuke Takeshita and The Beast Mortos will also compete. We got a little preview in the main event of last week's "Rampage". The winners of each match will face Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship tomorrow night.

Advertisement

Before taking on Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship, Hikaru Shida will face Deonna Purrazzo. This is "The Virtuosa's" first match since being defeated in the Texas Bullrope match on "Collision" several weeks ago.

In the main event, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson will face The Elite in an All Star 8-Man Tag Match of Champions. All 8 men have matches at "ALL OUT".