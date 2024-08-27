AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/24/24

The summer is slowly turning into fall, which means "AEW Collision" is about to face some of its toughest non-WWE competition in the form of the NFL and college football. In some ways the competition has already started, as the NFL preseason just finished up this past weekend against "Collision," while the college football season also started, albeit earlier in the day. Thus, it will come as a relif that AEW's Saturday show held up pretty well.

Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 442K total viewers and 0.13 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. It was good news all around, as total viewership was up 9% from the previous week's 406K viewers, while 18-49 remained steady, showing no change. The numbers were more impressive against the four week average, with total viewership rising 15% from 386K, while 18-49 was up 8% from 0.12.

"Collision's" solid numbers came despite the NFL preseason and college football competition, which reigned supreme throughout Saturday. As a result, "Collision" found itself nearly falling out of the top 20 in 18-49 for the day, winding up in 18th place behind the NFL and college football, among other events.

Taped on Wednesday night and serving as the go-home show for AEW All In, which took place the next day, "Collision" was headlined by a Wild Card Trios match for the final spot in the London Ladder's match for the AEW Trios Championships, with Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta defeat Top Flight and Lio Rush for the final spot. The show also featured a notable encounter between Hook and Big Bill, which saw the normally hated Bill receive a hero's welcome from the Cardif, Wales crowd. Ultimately, it was no help to Bill, who was still defeated by Hook.