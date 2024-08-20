AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/17/24

With the 2024 Summer Olympic games now a thing of the past, one would think the competition would get a little easier for "AEW Collision's" total viewership on Saturday nights. That's not entirely the case, however, as the promotion is now contending with the NFL preseason, which is soon to give way to the NCAA college football season, which will become a staple of Saturday nights for the next several months.

At least this past Saturday, football didn't have too much of an effect on "Collision." Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's episode drew 406K total viewers and 0.13 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The numbers were an improvement from the previous week, with total viewership rising 10% from 370K, while 18-49 was up 18% from 0.11. In other good news, there was no change for "Collision" against the four week average, with number staying level in both categories.

Much like last week, "Collision" finished in the mid-teens for the night in 18-49. As noted, the competition came from the NFL preseason, which took the top two slots. Also going head to head with "Collision" was the UFC, which held it's PPV preliminary fights on ESPN. Those fights drew 970K total viewers and 0.42 in 18-49, leaving it trailing only the NFL for that day.

"Collision" was built around the #1 contenders match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, with rivals The Acclaimed and FTR wrestling to a 30 minute draw, leading to both being named as challengers for The Young Bucks at All In. The show also featured Claudio Castagnoli defeating Lio Rush, and Hologram continuing his five match undefeated streak, defeating Angelico.