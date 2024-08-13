AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/10/24

It was not any easy Saturday for "AEW Collision" last weekend. The show has found itself not only going against 2024 Summer Olympic Games, but was also bumped from its timeslot to avoid WWE SummerSlam, leading to "Collision's" lowest ratings in history. Fortunately, the show found itself back in its usual 8 p.m. window this past weekend, even if the dying embers of Olympic competition still remained.

This resulted in an expected jump. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 370K total viewers and 0.11 in the all important 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were way up from last week's preempted show, with total viewership in particular spiking up 98% from 189K, while 18-49 was up a slightly lower 38% from 0.08. The jumps didn't translate to a spike against the four week average, with total viewership down 9% from 405K, while 18-49 was down 21% from 0.14, reflecting how last week's preempted episode was an aberration to "Collision's" usual standard.

In addition to the Olympics, "Collision" also faced competition from the NFL preseason, with three games airing on the NFL Network taking up the top three slots for the evening in 18-49. Other competition came in the form of UFC Fight Night on ESPN, which tied for 5th on the night with 570K total viewers and 0.22 in 18-49.

"Collision" was largely built around two bouts, the first being a Texas Bullrope match between Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo, with Rosa defeating Purrazzo in a grueling contest to end their months-long feud. The other was the main event, where special guest referee Christian Cage counted out both House of Black and the Bang Bang Gang in a match to determine who Cage and his Patriarchy would face at Wembley for their AEW World Trios Championships.