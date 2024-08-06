AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/3/24

It was, as Thanos would say, inevitable. Facing both the Olympic Games, the three hour pre-show for WWE SummerSlam, and being moved from its 8 p.m. timeslot to the late afternoon in order to avoid the SummerSlam main card, the viewership numbers for "AEW Collision" were always destined to take a hit. The only question left to answer was how low could it get.

Advertisement

The answer is pretty low. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision," airing at 5 p.m. on the east coast, drew 189K total viewers and 0.08 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were significantly down from the previous week, as one would expect, with total viewership dropping a whopping 51% from 382K, while 18-49 was down 33% from 0.12. The drops were all but identical in relation to the four week average, with only total viewership differing slightly with a drop of 50%.

The numbers represent the bottom of the barrel for "Collision," with Saturday's number serving as the lowest in both total viewership and 18-49 in the show's one year history. While "Collision" is likely to bounce back this Saturday without SummerSlam to compete with, it will still have to deal with the Olympics, which are set to continue until Sunday. Olympic coverage last weekend may have hurt "Collision" more than WWE, as the games took 6 of the top 8 spots on cable Saturday night.

Advertisement

If one is looking for positives, "Collision's" ratings were steady in 18-49 throughout, staying between 0.07 and 0.08m while total viewership grew throughout the show. In fact, QH1's and 2 were the low point, drawing 167K and 171K respectively, with the rest of the QH's drawing between 186K and 207K, the latter which was the high point in QH8.