AEW Collision Live Coverage 8/3/24: Thunder Rosa Wants Revenge Against Taya Valkyrie

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on August 3, 2024 from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas!

Brian Cage is coming off of a win on "Rampage" against indie wrestler, Manny Lo. Following his match, he confronted Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. Cage was confused about why Renee Paquette was interviewing Fletcher when he just won a match. Fletcher challenged him to a warm match before he takes on MJF on "Dynamite".

Hologram made his debut on "Collision" three weeks ago and has won both of his matches. He looks to continue his winning ways with a returning Mîstico. They'll take on Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese of the Premier Athletes.

New ROH Pure Champion, Lee Moriarty will bring his TAIGASTYLE to "Collision". He will take on former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Tomohiro Ishii in a Continental Collision 3-Way match.

Taya Valkyrie has helped her old friend, Deonna Purrazzo, two weeks in a row. The first time, she helped "The Virtuosa" defeat Thunder Rosa with a turnbuckle wrench. After her interference last week, Rosa got involved. The two will face each other one-on-one. "Timeless" Toni Storm will be in action with her former protégé, Mariah May on commentary just weeks before their colossal matchup at ALL IN.

After coming up short for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at "Battle of the Belts IX", Undisputed Kingdom will team up with The Beast Mortos. Mortos picked up his first AEW win on Wednesday when he was in a trios match with Roderick Strong. He pinned ROH World Champion, Mark Briscoe. Briscoe will team up with Darby Allin and FTR against them.