AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/2 - Wheeler Yuta Takes On The Butcher, MxM Collection Faces Private Party & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 2, 2024, coming to you from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina!

Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will be going one-on-one with The Butcher. Both men will surely be extra motivated to score a win tonight after Yuta was dethroned as Ring of Honor Pure Championship by Lee Moriarty at Death Before Dishonor last Friday while The Butcher was unable to win the Royal Rampage and secure a shot at the AEW World Championship that same night on "Rampage".

Following their in-ring AEW debut this past Saturday on "Collision", MxM Collection will be returning to the ring as they square off with Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. Mason Madden and Mansoor were ultimately unable to emerge victorious over Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR in their debut match.

After coming up short against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship on the July 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite", Nyla Rose looks to redeem herself tonight as she collides with Harley Cameron. Cameron's most recent match came on "AEW Collision" on July 13 in which she was defeated by Skye Blue.

Additionally, Bryan Keith and Brian Cage will both be in singles action against two opponents who have yet to be announced. This will be Keith's first time competing in the ring since he came up short to Katsuyori Shibata and HOOK in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match for the FTW Championship on the May 22 edition of "Dynamite". Meanwhile, Cage has competed in a handful of matches on both AEW and ROH programming throughout the month of July.

