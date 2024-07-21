Hologram Wins Debut Match On AEW Collision

After weeks of teases and vignettes, AEW's new Hologram character made his official debut on "AEW Collision" Saturday night, defeating independent wrestler Gringo Loco, who himself was wrestling only his second match ever on AEW programming. Hologram received an elaborate entrance, coming to the ring with a light-up jacket in the form of an "H." He then proceeded to have a strong athletic showing against the indie veteran, eventually putting him away with an airplane spin into a powerbomb, which commentary informed fans was called the Portal Bomb.

In the lead-up to the debut, it was reported that Hologram is being portrayed by former AAA luchador Aramis, now working under an AEW deal. The character is supposedly a personal project of AEW CEO Tony Khan that he's had in his head for years.