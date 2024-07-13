Additional Details On Mysterious Masked AEW Character Looking To Debut Soon

AEW fans were given a sneak preview of a new character joining the company's roster on July 6 when a vignette for a performer, who many have already named 'holo.grm' due to the word showing up at the start of the video, was played during an episode of "AEW Collision." Speculation on the identity of the masked individual spread across social media following "Collision," but all those rumors were put to rest when it was reported that former AAA star Aramis would be the one portraying the character.

Advertisement

The 25 year old is not only a veteran of AAA in Mexico, but also companies like PWG, GCW, and MLW in the United States, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered more details on the relationship between Aramis and AEW. According to Meltzer, AEW President Tony Khan has actually had the idea for a character similar to the one shown on "Collision" for around five years, and had actively been scouting young Mexican wrestlers to possibly play the role.

The role was eventually given to Aramis, who would have been 20 and still attending college in Mexico at the time, who either gave his word to play the character or was signed to a futures deal similar to the one Nick Wayne had where he wasn't allowed to wrestle for AEW until he turned 18. However, due to a variety of circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic making traveling extremely difficult, Aramis was let go without receiving a push and continued to work for various indies as well as AAA in Mexico. Now that there are no circumstances standing in his way, it looks as if Aramis will finally get to strut his stuff on a major stage with his new persona.

Advertisement