Identity Of Mysterious Masked Wrestler Teased On AEW Collision Reportedly Revealed

Fans were talking the July 6 edition of "AEW Collision," where a vignette saw a man jump through a portal before revealing a mysterious masked figure before the words "loading soon" flashed on the screen. Some predicted that it was a way to introduce Ricochet, who has been rumored to be joining the promotion in the near future, while others speculated a gimmick change for a returning Sammy Guevara, who has been away from the company since February. However, AEW CEO Tony Khan tamped down on those expectations a little bit on Wednesday, and now the wrestler's identity appears to have been revealed.

Advertisement

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reports that the masked figure is in fact former AAA star Aramis. The luchador will reportedly be debuting under a new name and persona; Haynes could not confirm a new name or debut date, but said he'd heard the gimmick will somehow resemble a hacker. Haynes also noted that Aramis became available in the free agent pool due to the fact that he and AAA couldn't come to terms on a new deal. Shortly after Haynes' report dropped, well-established lucha libre insider. Luchablog confirmed Aramis as the man beneath the new mask.

Aramais is a 14-year wrestling veteran, having debuted in 2010. While he has worked primarily in Mexico, with AAA being his home promotion, he has made several trips to the United States in recent years, working for PWG, MLW, and GCW and winning championships in Warrior Wrestling, as well as lucha libre promotions International Wrestling Revolution Group and Gladiadores Azteca de Lucha Libre Internacional. In AAA, he was part of the Los Jinetes del Aire stable alongside the likes of Laredo Kid and former Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

Advertisement