Tony Khan: AEW Collision Tease Not 'Biggest Free Agent Signing' But We're Excited

Deciding to give fans a break from discussing MJF's heel turn or "Hangman" Adam Page's bloodthirsty quest for revenge against Swerve Strickland, AEW aired a mysterious vignette this past Saturday on "AEW Collision," which saw a young man jump through a portal, emerging from it with a mask. Naturally, many began speculating about the identity of the performer behind the vignette, with some suggesting Sammy Guevara, AAA luchador Aero Star, or even free agent Ricochet, despite the fact that the vignette featured someone with hair.

Appearing on the "Battleground Podcast" on Wednesday, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about the vignette and who might be behind the mask. Khan expressed excitement over the talent and that the vignette got people talking, but seemed to suggest that fans shouldn't expect the subject of it to be someone they're overly familiar with.

"I think it's going to be great," Khan said. "It's somebody I'm excited for but it's not necessarily teasing the biggest free agent signing or anything like that but it's a wrestler who we're really excited about. And it's cool to use vignettes to get people excited about introducing somebody to AEW. And I think it's going to be something really cool. I'm happy it got people talking on 'Collision.' And we'll have more of that. It's really fun."

Khan's last quote suggests fans can expect another vignette featuring this mysterious figure to air sometime this week, either on "AEW Dynamite" tonight, "AEW Rampage" on Friday, or "AEW Collision" on Saturday. Should it air, the vignette will join the laundry list of things happening with the promotion this week, including the Men's and Women's Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with the winners receiving AEW World and AEW Women's World Title shots at All In.

