Backstage Update On Details Behind Sammy Guevara's AEW Suspension

AEW fans were shocked to learn that former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara was recently suspended from the company following a match with Jeff Hardy. AEW had concussion protocols in place following Guevara landing on Hardy's head during their match, but the bout continued with Guevara hitting his "GTH" finisher (a knee to the head) on Hardy, which shouldn't have happened.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer gave further information on why Guevara was suspended by AEW. He stated that Guevara had broken Hardy's nose performing a shooting star press and the company enforced concussion protocol, meaning they needed to finish the match immediately. However, with Guevara deciding to hit his finisher, the company was angry at him for not following instructions and he was suspended, regardless of whether or not Hardy had a concussion, which he didn't. It's unclear exactly when the suspension was put in place as Guevara was in action as recently as the February 24 "AEW Collision," where he had a no-disqualification match with Powerhouse Hobbs.

Guevara's suspension has had a knock-on effect with some of the plans AEW had in place. The former TNT Champion recently reunited with Chris Jericho in their feud with The Don Callis Family, but with Guevara out of the picture, Meltzer claimed that is why AEW has pivoted Jericho's direction to potentially teaming up with FTW Champion Hook for the upcoming AEW Tag Team Championship tournament. This was teased on the March 6 "AEW Dynamite," as Jericho came to Hook's aid after his match with Brian Cage. Ironically, Guevara being Jericho's partner was a result of plans changing to begin with as Jericho was meant to be teaming up with Kenny Omega, but he was taken out of action indefinitely due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis.