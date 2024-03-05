AEW Reportedly Suspends Wrestler For In-Ring Incident

Last month, during a match taped for "AEW Rampage," Jeff Hardy reportedly suffered a concussion. However, despite AEW having concussion protocols in place, the match continued, with Sammy Guevara landing his finisher on Hardy to end the bout. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Guevara was suspended following the incident.

It's unclear when the suspension was enacted, as Guevara wrestled an "AEW Collision" match against Powerhouse Hobbs 10 days after his match against Hardy. Additionally, while it's obvious Hardy shouldn't have had any more physical contact, it's not clear if Guevara ignored communication from the referee or if there was another specific reason why he was suspended. The report states that Guevara is currently serving the suspension and it's not publicly known how long he'll be kept out of the ring.

This isn't the young star's first AEW suspension. Guevara has previously had physical confrontations backstage with fellow wrestlers Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston, the latter of which also resulted in a suspension. Kingston and Guevara later made amends, while El Idolo eventually wound up returning to WWE.

Guevara recently returned from an injury of his own, which kept the former TNT Champion out of action for several months at the end of last year. Since returning, he'd been involved in the storyline pitting himself and onscreen mentor Chris Jericho against The Don Callis Family, though that saga has since come to its conclusion. Guevara's most recent onscreen appearance was on the February 24 episode of "Collision" that featured his match against Hobbs.