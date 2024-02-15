Details On Jeff Hardy's Reported Injury During AEW Rampage Taping

Last night's "AEW Rampage" taping, which took place immediately after "AEW Dynamite" at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, saw Jeff Hardy battle Sammy Guevara. As per various videos that have surfaced online, Hardy appeared to suffer an injury during that bout. When Guevara attempted a Shooting Star Press from the top turnbuckle, Hardy managed to get his knees up, but Guevara's leg inadvertently crashed "The Charismatic Enigma's" head into the canvas.

When asked about Hardy's potential setback on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided his analysis of the incident. "It was pretty nasty," Meltzer said. "I haven't heard the severity of the injury, but it looked bad. It was one of those — I mean, you've seen them before, the knee just hit him right in the temple, I think it looked like. So he was knocked pretty silly. But we don't know. It may not be that severe, but yeah, not sure."

Hardy, who was performing in his fifth match of the year, was immediately attended to by the referee, with separate reports indicating Hardy was bleeding from the mouth and looking disorientated when he attempted to stand on his feet. Since the incident, Guevara has received some flak on social media, with some fans once again voicing their concerns about "The Spanish God" being an unsafe worker. Guevara had previously been criticized for his work during his feud with Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy. The former AEW TNT Champion hit back at those claims by saying, "There's a reason I'm doing this dangerous thing, and they're watching this dangerous thing."



