AEW star Sammy Guevara was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Guevara became a star in AEW early on through his Dynamite debut match against Cody Rhodes, but it was when he became a meme after being hit by Matt Hardy in a golf cart that launched him into higher recognition. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Guevara about that moment.

“As you know, I’ve gotten hurt a lot on the independents with not a whole bunch of people watching. So the golf cart thing hurt a lot but at least a lot of people saw it,” Guevara noted. “So that gives me some kind of weird mental thing where I’m like, ‘okay, it’s justified at least.’ If you look back at how [Chris] Jericho took it, he barely touched it, and I remember saying, ‘I’m gonna make this look crazy.’ And Jericho was like, ‘Nah man, just barely hit it.’ I said, okay, but in my mind, I was like, this is going to be crazy, and I was still mad at it.

“I wanted it to look even crazier than it did. I wanted to do a helicopter spin but, it didn’t work out. Even when I got super kicked by Matt Jackson where I bent in half and nearly broke my leg, I remember I told him beforehand too because that was the only thing. I wasn’t even in that Battle Royale. All I was doing was taking a superkick. So I was like, ‘Hey Matt, I’m gonna make this look crazy.’ He’s like, ‘Alright.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m letting you know. I’m gonna try to make this the best one you’ve ever done.’ So any kind of opportunity I get, I’m going to kill it every time.”

Guevara has also reportedly gotten some heat while trying to take things to the next level, especially during his feud with Hardy. He addressed critics that have labeled him as a “dangerous performer”.

“The Matt stuff, a bunch of unfortunate stuff happened there,” Guevara admitted. “It was almost like we were cursed for a minute. We had a great one-on-one match before Double or Nothing last year. That’s what people forget. We had a great one-on-one. Nothing happened between us but then all of a sudden, stuff started happening.

“It is what it is man. People can have their opinions. That’s their right. I know who I am. It’s wrestling. This isn’t the easiest of things to do, and I know everybody wants to be safe and stuff, but this stuff is dangerous to do. As much as everyone wants to be like, ‘He’s dangerous.’ There’s a reason I’m in the ring. These people are not. What we do is very dangerous, and there’s a reason I’m doing this dangerous thing and they’re watching this dangerous thing.”

You can follow Sammy on Twitter @sammyguevara. You can find the full audio and video from Sammy’s interview with Wrestling Inc. via the embedded players below: