AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 3/6: Revolution Fallout, Will Ospreay In Action, The Young Bucks Announcement

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for March 6, 2024!

The show will be the start of a new season for the show coming off AEW Revolution, with a new set and a new look expected to be presented as the build toward AEW Dynasty commences.

Fresh off his victory last Sunday, Will Ospreay will be competing on "AEW Dynamite" for the first time as an officially contracted AEW star. Despite an injury concern following his match against Konosuke Takeshita the Englishman has been cleared to wrestle and will go one-on-one with his close friend, Kyle Fletcher.

Kris Statlander is also going to be hoping to keep building her momentum after being on the winning team during the AEW Revolution pre-show. She and Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart and Skye Blue, and tonight Statlander competes against Riho in singles action.

Fallout from the AEW World Championship triple-threat match is also expected, with Samoa Joe now having Wardlow to deal with after he won the all-star scramble to become the number-one contender.

There will also be a title match taking place tonight as HOOK defends his FTW Championship against former champion Brian Cage after the two men have had runnings as of late. Plus, fans can expect to hear from Darby Allin coming off Sting's retirement match as he looks ahead to life as a singles competitor once again.

Finally, The Young Bucks are expected to make a huge announcement on the show. With the AEW World Tag Team Championships currently vacant, the EVPs could be providing an update on that, or reflecting on their defeat at AEW Revolution.

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac