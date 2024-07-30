AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/27/24

It was a strong July 20 for "AEW Collision," as the show's first event out of Arlington's Esports Stadium drew some of the best numbers that "Collision" had seen all year. Unfortunately, it also seemed like the best number "Collision" would see for awhile, as this past Saturday's show faced competition from the Olympics Games, which had already left a dent in the "SmackDown" ratings the night before.

In the end, the Olympics did have the expected negative effect. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 382K total viewers and 0.12 in 18-49. Both numbers were down from last week, with total viewership falling 19% from 472K, while the demo was down 20% from 0.15. The drops were less drastic compared to the four week average, with total viewership down 2% from 390K, while 18-49 showed no change.

Meanwhile, AEW Battle of the Belts XI, which aired after "Collision," also had a rough night, drawing 308K and 0.09. Both numbers were down from Battle of the Belts X in April, which drew 422K and 0.11, with the total viewership number represents the lowest in Battle of the Belts history. In a small bit of good news, the special maintained a decent chunk of "Collision's" audience and saw gains in the final segment, where Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erich's captured the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

The quarter hours for "Collision" were largely consistent, with the high point coming in QH1 for Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, which drew 418K and 0.15. The show would largely fluctuate between 364K and 408K in total viewership and 0.11 and 0.13 in 18-49 till the last quarter hour, which bottomed out at 330K and 0.11 (146K) for the low point of the show.