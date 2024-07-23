AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/20/24

After a tough go going head to head with WWE Money in the Bank two weeks ago, "AEW Collision" pulled an interesting rating last week, which saw total viewership rise slightly, while the coved 18-49 demographic saw one of the biggest gains the Saturday show had ever seen. Now a week later for the first "Collision" taped as part of AEW's residency in Arlington, Texas, the reverse has occurred.

Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 472K total viewers and 0.15 in 18-49. Both numbers were up week over week, though the biggest gains were in total viewership, which climbed a monster 30% from last week's 362K. Meanwhile, 18-49 was up only slightly, rising 7% from 0.14. "Collision" saw stronger gains against the four week average, with total viewership up 24% from 380K, while 18-49 was up 25% from 0.12.

While "Collision's" first of several shows held in Arlington's eSports Arena surely generated curiosity, the show also benefited from relatively little competition compared to usual, with no WWE PLE, major sporting event, or news story opposing it. As such, "Collision" pulled in its fourth highest rating of the year so far, and their best numbers since May 18, when the show drew 523K total viewers and 0.15 in 18-49.

"Collision" saw the crowning new AEW World Trios Champions in the main event, when The Patriarchy of Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne defeated Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn to become the seventh AEW Trios Champions in history. The show also featured the debut of Hologram, who defeated Gringo Loco, and Darby Allin's first match in two months, where he defeated The Beast Mortos to open the show, and immediately challenged TNT Champion Jack Perry to a match at All In.