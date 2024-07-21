The Patriarchy Are AEW's New Unified Trios World Champions After Collision Main Event

After Jay White's injury forced the Bang Bang Gang to vacate their Unified Trios World Championship, The Patriarchy sought to claim championship gold by defeating the version that consists of Juice Robinson and The Gunns, in the main event of Saturday's "AEW Collision." After a hard-fought battle that sent "Collision" into overrun and included plenty of interference and near-falls, Christian Cage stood beside Nick Wayne and Killswitch as the new Unified Trios World Champions.

Advertisement

The Bang Bang Gang met The Patriarchy and Mother Wayne in the ring, and things unfolded in quick succession. The Texas crowd was kept on the edge of their seats as the two teams fought for dominance in a tug-of-war match. The Bang Bang Gang had a promising performance, but things finally unraveled for Robinson and The Gunns when Robinson attempted to reverse a Killswitch attempt from Cage. For reasons that are unclear, the referee grabbed onto Cage's leg, which gave Mother Wayne the opportunity to pepper spray Robinson. Cage capitalized on Robinson's affliction, and landed the Killswitch for the victory.

Saturday's victory marked Wayne's first title with AEW since joining the company in 2023. This is also The Patriarchy's first group title since their formation in November 2023.

Advertisement

Jay White and the Gunns were forced to vacate the Unified Trios World Championships after White was beat down by Adam Page on the July 6 episode of "Collision." Typically, Robinson would have been able to step in for White under the "Freebird" rule, but interim EVP Christopher Daniels personally rejected the decision. As such, the Bang Bang Gang were stripped of their titles, and forced to fight for them just days after. There is currently no timeline for White's return.