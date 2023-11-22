Christian Cage Set To 'Rechristen' Fellow AEW Stars On Dynamite

On tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Christian Cage will "rechristen" Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus a few days after the trio lost to Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin at the Full Gear pay-per-view. While no further details were provided, AEW announced via social media that the in-ring segment will be a part of the Thanksgiving Eve special episode of its flagship show.

Cage was last seen being chased away into the crowd by his former best friend, Copeland, at Sunday's Full Gear, where the two men came face-to-face on several occasions but never touched at any point during the match. Ultimately, it was Allin who landed a Coffin Drop on Luchasaurus, allowing Copeland to secure the pinfall victory for his team. It is widely believed that Christian and Copeland are being kept away to set up an eventual singles bout, possibly at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view. Copeland has wrestled only three matches since signing with AEW back in October.

Tonight's "Dynamite," emanating from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, will also feature the start of the Continental Classic Tournament, the winner of which will unify Eddie Kingston's ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to create the new Continental Championship. As of this writing, Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Briscoe are the four confirmed participants in the 12-man tournament, which will culminate at the AEW Worlds End on December 30.

As reported earlier, AEW CEO Tony Khan will announce the remainder of the tournament bracket on tonight's "Dynamite" and provide further details on the same.

No other matches or segments have been confirmed for tonight's "Dynamite." It's unknown if AEW World Champion MJF, who reportedly suffered a legitimate hip injury during his match against Jay White at Full Gear, will appear on the show.