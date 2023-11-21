Details On AEW Champion MJF's Legitimate Injury At Full Gear

MJF successfully retained the AEW World Championship against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White this past weekend at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view. According to Bryan Alvarez of the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show, MJF suffered a dislocated hip during that main event title clash. The injury reportedly occurred when "The Salt of the Earth" performed an elbow drop from the ring to the floor. The move was supposed to be through the announce table, but the table broke when MJF placed White on top of it.

Alvarez said that MJF ended up having his hip put back into place, but he is now dealing with a "very, very painful" hip injury and a shoulder injury. However, it's said that MJF will not miss any time.

MJF was involved in an injury angle this past weekend at Full Gear. On the Zero Hour pre-show, Austin and Colten Gunn injured MJF's leg with a steel chair after they unsuccessfully challenged "The Salt of the Earth" and Samoa Joe, who was filling in for the injured Adam Cole, for ROH World Tag Team Championship. MJF was stretchered out of the arena and taken away in an ambulance.

During the Full Gear pay-per-view, Tony Schiavone was set to announce White as the new AEW World Champion by default, but Cole stepped in and said he would defend the belt on MJF's behalf. MJF ultimately returned, driving the ambulance he was placed in earlier in the evening, to defend the world title right before the main event was due to get underway.