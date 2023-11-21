Tony Khan Streaming AEW Continental Classic Selection Special, Revealing Participants

The AEW Continental Classic is set to begin on the Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday night. Ahead of that round-robin tournament getting underway, AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced that an AEW Continental Classic Selection Special will air across various platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and X. The show will be hosted by Khan and Tony Schiavone.

"This Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, AEW Continental Classic Selection Special, all 12 fighters announced, interviews + more!" Khan wrote on X. "The Selection Special streams this Wednesday + that same night, celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Continental Classic matches this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!"

The AEW Continental Classic will conclude at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The winner of the tournament will become the inaugural AEW Continental Champion. As it stands, Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Mark Briscoe, and reigning ROH World Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston are confirmed as participants.

Two groups of six wrestlers will battle it out, with three points awarded for a victory, one for a draw, and zero for a defeat. The winners of the two groups will advance to the finals at Worlds End. Continental Classic matches will take place across "Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision" over the next few weeks.

During an interview at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view this past weekend, Kingston said that he would defend the ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship in every tournament match he's involved in. It means that the Continental Classic winner could walk away with three titles.