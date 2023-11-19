Eddie Kingston Enters AEW Continental Classic, Says Multiple Titles Are On The Line

Eddie Kingston has added a new twist to AEW's first Continental Classic tournament.

After retaining the ROH World Championship at AEW Full Gear, Kingston spoke to Renee Paquette backstage about participating in AEW's first round-robin tournament that kicks off on the November 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite." To up the stakes, Kingston announced that in each match of the tournament, he will defend both the ROH World title and NJPW STRONG Openweight title. As a result, the tournament winner has the opportunity to walk out with three titles including the apparent Continental Championship.

#ROH World Champ & #NJPW Strong Openweight Champ Eddie Kingston has raised the stakes for the #AEWContinentalClassic, starting THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nozNYD7vXJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023

Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson revealed the Continental Classic during the November 11 episode of "AEW Collision." Thus far, Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Mark Briscoe, and Kingston are the first four confirmed participants from the field of 12. The tournament will draw comparisons to NJPW's G1 Climax as there will be two groups of six wrestlers competing in round-robin matches across episodes of "Dynamite" and "Collision." The finals will take place at the next AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30 in Long Island.

Wrestling Inc. will provide more information on the tournament and the status of the Continental Championship as more information becomes available.