Bryan Danielson's Return Match Announced To Be As Part Of The AEW Continental Classic

During Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," AEW CEO Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson were backstage to announce that Danielson was going to be at next year's All In event, as well as the Continental Classic tournament. Danielson was named the first and only entrant so far for the 12-man round-robin tournament, which will kick off during the November 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Danielson has been out of action due to a broken orbital bone. The injury happened after he was hit with both the Orange Punch and Rainmaker during his tag team match against AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada on the October 25 episode of "Dynamite."

Back to Danielson and All In 2024 — the Blackpool Combat Club member had to miss this year's All In event due to a broken arm that happened in June at Forbidden Door in his match against Okada.

The Continental Classic tournament will end at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The pay-per-view will be taking place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. So, while fans have to wait for the tournament to start and the Worlds End event for its conclusion, they won't have to wait long for the Full Gear pay-per-view, which is next Saturday, November 18. Jon Moxley is the only member of the Blackpool Combat Club that will be in action at Full Gear. He'll be facing AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy for the title.