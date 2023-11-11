AEW Collision Results 11/11- Adam Copeland In Action, Julia Hart Vs. Willow Nightingale

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the November 11 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode, which comes from Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, was taped ahead of time.

Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting will be teaming up to face Lance Archer and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) ahead of their trios match at Full Gear next Saturday against Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

Days after his match with AEW World Champion MJF, Daniel Garcia is set to face Andrade El Idolo. RUSH and Dralistico will face The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry), while House of Black's Julia Hart will be in action against Willow Nightingale.