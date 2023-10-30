Injury Update On AEW's Bryan Danielson

Last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Bryan Danielson sustained an injury, later announced by Tony Schiavone to be a broken orbital bone. The injury came during a tag match that included the "Dynamite" debut of Kazuchika Okada, with Danielson and partner Claudio Castagnoli eventually coming out on top. Today's "Wrestling Observer Radio" features another update on Danielson's condition, with Dave Meltzer reporting that the AEW star has undergone surgery for the fracture.

The company was reportedly hopeful that Danielson's injury would not require surgery, but it turned out that the performer needed a procedure to heal properly. Meltzer pointed out the bad luck of Danielson's AEW run thus far, with the 42-year-old suffering several unrelated injuries that have put him on the shelf for months at a time. The same can be said for Adam Cole, who debuted the same night as Danielson before being forced to spend much of 2022 away from the ring due to serious concussions. Cole is currently out of action again with an ankle injury.

Just last month, Danielson announced his intention to wrap up his full-time wrestling career within the next year. That makes the timing of his current injury all the worse, and it's unclear if Danielson will look to extend that timeframe based on how long it takes for him to get back in the ring this time around.

Danielson was also injured wrestling against Okada back in June when the two faced off at the second annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Danielson fractured his forearm in that match, though he soldiered through the injury to win the bout.