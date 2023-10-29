News On An Injury Sustained By Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite

During this Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," it was announced by Tony Schiavone that Bryan Danielson broke his orbital bone and is expected to be out for the remainder of the year. He will be undergoing surgery, too. The unfortunate injury happened during his tag team match against AEW TNT Champion Orange Cassidy and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada on the October 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite," when he was hit with both an Orange Punch and Rainmaker.

Also, during "Collision," Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli called out Okada and Cassidy. He warned them that he will get his revenge for what they did to his partner — and he'll be using their signature moves, the Orange Punch and Rainmaker, in the process. Later on the show, Castagnoli had a squash match with Tracy Williams, where he used the Rainmaker. Castagnoli is set to face Cassidy on the November 1 episode of "Dynamite." Cassidy will be putting the AEW International Title on the line.

It was on the September 2 episode of "Collision," when Danielson returned to AEW programming after fracturing his forearm during his match against Okada in June at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The year before, at the 2022 Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Danielson had to miss it because of an undisclosed injury, and Castagnoli took his place in a match against NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. Danielson and Sabre Jr., eventually got their one-on-one match earlier this month at AEW WrestleDream, in which Danielson got the win.