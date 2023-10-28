AEW Collision Results 10/28 - MJF Vs. Kenny Omega, Hikaru Shida Defends The Women's Title

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the October 28 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Tonight's episode is going to have a huge main event —- AEW World Champion MJF is going to be defending his title against Kenny Omega. Of course, that won't be the only title on the line either —- Hikaru Shida is defending the AEW Women's Championship against Abadon. On the October 27 episode of "AEW Rampage," Abadon defeated Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay to earn tonight's title shot.

Bullet Club Gold leader and MJF's thorn in his side, Jay White will be in action against AR Fox, while House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) are returning to action. The stable hasn't wrestled since they lost the AEW World Trios Titles to Daddy A** and The Acclaimed at AEW All In.